Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,078 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,829,000 after buying an additional 764,567 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,013,000 after purchasing an additional 101,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,115,000 after purchasing an additional 429,935 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

