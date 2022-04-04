Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes $297,000 Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Aegis began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $323.13 million, a P/E ratio of 156.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 827.35%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

