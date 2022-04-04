Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Annexon stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32. Annexon has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Annexon by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 61,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Annexon by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the third quarter worth $410,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

