Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Lukas Scheibler Sells 11,496 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Lukas Scheibler sold 11,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $632,854.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lukas Scheibler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, February 11th, Lukas Scheibler sold 1,666 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $77,968.80.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51.

APLS traded up $3.36 on Monday, hitting $58.34. 1,696,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,128. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after purchasing an additional 836,700 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,560,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,267,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,117,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 602,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.