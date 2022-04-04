Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $69.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.55. 3,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $56,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,774 shares of company stock valued at $779,437 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,865,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,331,000 after purchasing an additional 399,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,366,000 after acquiring an additional 114,519 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,636,000 after acquiring an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,961,000 after acquiring an additional 164,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,918,000 after acquiring an additional 574,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

