AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on APPF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $115.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $150.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3,849.95 and a beta of 1.03.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,480,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in AppFolio by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,025,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

