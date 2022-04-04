Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APTV. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.53.

NYSE:APTV opened at $119.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

