Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

ARBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbe Robotics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:ARBE traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,689. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARBE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides 4D imaging radar solutions in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that addresses the core issues that have caused the autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

