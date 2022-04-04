Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABUS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 40,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

