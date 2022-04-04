Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABUS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $6.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 40,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
