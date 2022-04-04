ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.50

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 136972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AETUF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0781 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

