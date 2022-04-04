ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $106.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCB. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

ARCB traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.50. 5,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ArcBest has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.49.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

