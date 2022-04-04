ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.80.

ARCB stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.49. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.01%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in ArcBest by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in ArcBest by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ArcBest by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

