Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $91.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $93.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average of $70.57.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

