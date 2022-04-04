Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys 50,600 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.92% of Thor Industries worth $52,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Shares of THO stock opened at $78.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.93. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.16 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average of $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.40%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

