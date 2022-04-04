Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $71.19 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 166,800 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.61% of WestRock worth $71,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in WestRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 106,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 43.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,151,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,392,000 after purchasing an additional 130,941 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

