Ardevora Asset Management LLP Raises Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 44,451 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Illumina worth $66,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 276.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,700 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,030,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN opened at $363.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.06, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.79 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.91.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

