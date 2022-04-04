Ardevora Asset Management LLP Trims Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,600 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $59,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

BLD opened at $183.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.53. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $179.50 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.44.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

