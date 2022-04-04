Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) will announce $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.05. Argo Group International reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

ARGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of Argo Group International stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 63,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

