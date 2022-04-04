Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Issues Earnings Results

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

