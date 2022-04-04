ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 290.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,803. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.82. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $94.14.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.