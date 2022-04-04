Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NYSE:ARW opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $107.11 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.11.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

