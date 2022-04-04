Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

AROW opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $516.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.