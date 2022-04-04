Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Artemis Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Artemis Therapeutics has a beta of -1.05, indicating that its stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artemis Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 3.23, indicating that their average stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artemis Therapeutics N/A -$170,000.00 -23.75 Artemis Therapeutics Competitors $1.11 billion $15.49 million 8.24

Artemis Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Artemis Therapeutics. Artemis Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,237.04% Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 24.90% 8.86% -0.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Artemis Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 95 384 335 9 2.31

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 33.12%. Given Artemis Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Artemis Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Artemis Therapeutics peers beat Artemis Therapeutics on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.

