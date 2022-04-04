AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) will report sales of $11.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.11 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $7.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $44.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.95 billion to $44.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $47.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.63 billion to $47.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,076,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,606,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $67.55. The stock has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.39.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,378.67%.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.