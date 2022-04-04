Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Atkore were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATKR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Atkore by 19.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Atkore by 83.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89,352 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Atkore by 58.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares during the period. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter worth approximately $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock worth $2,272,423. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATKR opened at $98.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.35. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

