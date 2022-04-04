Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $861.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $81.72. 722,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.87.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

