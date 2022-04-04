Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 560 at Barclays

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from SEK 620 to SEK 560 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 665 to SEK 635 in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.50.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $52.75. 45,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,306. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $71.47. The company has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average of $60.84.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

