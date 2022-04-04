ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) to post $185.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.52 million. ATN International posted sales of $124.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $751.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $747.96 million to $754.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $767.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $187.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ATN International in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BWS Financial cut their price target on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $40.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ATN International has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.72 million, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -46.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

