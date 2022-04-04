Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Atotech’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ATC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,443. Atotech has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 0.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atotech during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atotech during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Atotech in the second quarter worth $944,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Atotech by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 37,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Atotech in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

