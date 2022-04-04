Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Down 4.3%

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.18 and last traded at $33.18. Approximately 1,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 362,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

AVNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 345.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,961,000 after purchasing an additional 319,548 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,158,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,502,000 after purchasing an additional 71,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,662,000 after purchasing an additional 119,168 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,725,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,827,000 after purchasing an additional 76,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after purchasing an additional 170,306 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.