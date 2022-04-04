Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Avid Technology by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

