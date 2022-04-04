Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada cut Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Vertical Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.45.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

