Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $32.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.43.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
Shares of AZUL opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.18. Azul has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $29.45.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,486 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Azul by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after acquiring an additional 695,200 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Azul by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,194 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Azul by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,054,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after acquiring an additional 515,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 111.7% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 783,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.
About Azul (Get Rating)
Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.
