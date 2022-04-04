B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

CORZ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CORZ opened at 8.50 on Monday. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of 5.82 and a 52-week high of 14.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is 8.63.

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

