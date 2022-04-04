BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
BKU has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.
Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $49.55.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.35%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.
BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)
BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.
