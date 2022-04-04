Barclays Cuts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $90.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.25.

PVH stock opened at $77.19 on Thursday. PVH has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PVH will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PVH by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in PVH by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in PVH by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 68,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

