Barclays Cuts Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target to €37.50

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €40.00 ($43.96) to €37.50 ($41.21) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TLGHY. Citigroup upgraded Telenet Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($48.35) to €40.00 ($43.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Telenet Group from €43.50 ($47.80) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Shares of TLGHY stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. Telenet Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

