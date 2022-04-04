Barclays Lowers freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Price Target to €27.00

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €29.00 ($31.87) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
FRTAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of freenet from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of freenet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of freenet from €26.50 ($29.12) to €27.50 ($30.22) in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
Shares of FRTAF opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. freenet has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $27.80.
freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.
