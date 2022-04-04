Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.68) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($34.94) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.71) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.47) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.33) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,447.22 ($45.16).
Shares of DLN stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,170 ($41.52). The stock had a trading volume of 165,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,618. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,177.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,352.97. The stock has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 2,797 ($36.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,850 ($50.43).
In other news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.48), for a total value of £20,888.40 ($27,362.33).
About Derwent London (Get Rating)
Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
