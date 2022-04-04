Barclays Trims Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Target Price to $167.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $178.00 to $167.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PG. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.64.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $155.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.83. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $375.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 596,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

