Barclays Trims Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Target Price to $22.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UAA. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Under Armour by 35.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,429,000 after buying an additional 661,912 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 91.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 413,369 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

