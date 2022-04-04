Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 132,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,161,084. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.27.
Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
