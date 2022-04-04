Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 132,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,161,084. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

