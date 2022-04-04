Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given New €64.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €76.00 ($83.52) to €64.00 ($70.33) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BASFY. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($79.12) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Basf from €80.00 ($87.91) to €76.50 ($84.07) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Basf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Basf has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

