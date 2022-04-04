Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Bavarian Nordic A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut Bavarian Nordic A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Bavarian Nordic A/S stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

