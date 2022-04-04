BCE (NYSE:BCE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.64.
BCE opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.99. BCE has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 120.08%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 799,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 9.3% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 72,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 46.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,292,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,761,000 after acquiring an additional 732,306 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 97.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 577,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
