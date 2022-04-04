Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLCM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:BLCM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,179. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.40. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.51. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLCM. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

