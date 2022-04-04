Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) PT Lowered to GBX 3,870 at UBS Group

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from GBX 3,885 ($50.89) to GBX 3,870 ($50.69) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($57.37) to GBX 3,390 ($44.41) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,524 ($46.16) to GBX 3,351 ($43.90) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,537.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLWYF opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73. Bellway has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

