Benchmark Cuts AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Price Target to $7.00

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of AeroClean Technologies stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. AeroClean Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.30.
AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14).
AeroClean Technologies Company Profile
AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.
