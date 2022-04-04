Benchmark Cuts AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Price Target to $7.00

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AeroClean Technologies stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. AeroClean Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.30.

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AeroClean Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroClean Technologies Inc ( NASDAQ:AERC Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroClean Technologies Company Profile

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

