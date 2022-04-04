Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €183.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($201.10) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($163.41) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($214.29) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixt has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €171.45 ($188.41).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €124.00 ($136.26) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €138.72 and its 200 day moving average is €144.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.09. Sixt has a 52-week low of €103.70 ($113.96) and a 52-week high of €170.30 ($187.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.