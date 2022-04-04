Berenberg Bank Cuts Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target to $0.50

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from $0.90 to $0.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GAU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galiano Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark lowered their price objective on Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.10.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Galiano Gold ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42). Sell-side analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,872,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 28,174 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 159.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 38,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 51,428 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 52,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

